Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after buying an additional 1,656,553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,305,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,664,000 after buying an additional 744,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 844,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,234,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP opened at $20.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0622 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

