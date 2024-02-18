Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

