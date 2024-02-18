Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,259 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,047,390 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $188.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.05. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.