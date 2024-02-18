Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 23,567 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

