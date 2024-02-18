Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 36,637 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 135.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,637 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,441,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 34.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,769 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,681,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,915,000 after acquiring an additional 206,125 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNV opened at $109.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.83. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

