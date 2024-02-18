Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,916 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares in the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after buying an additional 969,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after buying an additional 4,617,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,034,000 after buying an additional 328,088 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after buying an additional 1,873,200 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

ARKK opened at $50.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

