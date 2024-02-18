Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $127,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.21.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

