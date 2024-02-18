Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL stock opened at $95.31 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.98.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

