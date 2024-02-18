Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,059 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.55% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 175.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,699,000 after buying an additional 1,327,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 259,885 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,826,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 576,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,202,000 after purchasing an additional 157,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 637,995.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 127,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $45.41 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

