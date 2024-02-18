Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,009 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,099 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,623,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,198,000 after acquiring an additional 427,091 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

