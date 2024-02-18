Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.85% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after buying an additional 56,208 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 40,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 31,180 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOG opened at $103.54 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.31 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.88. The company has a market cap of $852.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

