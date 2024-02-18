Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,057 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000.

JAAA stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

