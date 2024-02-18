Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.79% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 382.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $85.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $88.59.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

