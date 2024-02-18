Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,888. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.1 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $279.72 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

