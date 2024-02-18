Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $7.71 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Dover by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Dover by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Down 0.7 %

DOV opened at $161.46 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $164.09. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.04.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Dover’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

