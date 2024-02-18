Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,174,000 after acquiring an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $167.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.31 and a 200-day moving average of $151.25. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.02 and a fifty-two week high of $169.62.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

