Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $8.30 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $130.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average is $115.07. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $134.99.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

