Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $9.01 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Choreo LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $173.87 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $184.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.37, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

