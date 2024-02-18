Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $9.01 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Choreo LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $173.87 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $184.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.37, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.