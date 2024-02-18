Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,650 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

