Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average is $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

