Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 14,080 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,209,338.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,209,338.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,560,061. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

