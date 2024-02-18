Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 18,361 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

