Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 43,710 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

