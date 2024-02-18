Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,689 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.31% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 16,963.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 676,331 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,238,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 109,869 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 132,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 65,474 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,812,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

