Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,003 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $124.01 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $124.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $556.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.32.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

