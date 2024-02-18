Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 642.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,087 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,261,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,172,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,769,000 after acquiring an additional 82,210 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after acquiring an additional 416,799 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,557,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 258,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 51,096 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

