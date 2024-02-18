Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,008,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $152.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

