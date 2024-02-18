Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 152,017 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 152,017 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

