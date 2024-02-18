Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 34 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,074,319,000 after purchasing an additional 112,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,217,000 after purchasing an additional 461,614 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $765.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $735.07 and its 200 day moving average is $641.57. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,557 shares of company stock worth $7,382,181. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

