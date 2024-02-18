Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,242 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,031 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CSX opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.