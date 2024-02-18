Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,786 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $250.90 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.84.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

