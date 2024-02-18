Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.43% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

