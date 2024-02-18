KeyCorp Boosts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $220.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Repligen Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Repligen

RGEN opened at $208.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.67, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

