Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Keyera in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.15.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at C$32.74 on Friday. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$27.98 and a 52 week high of C$34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. The stock has a market cap of C$7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.47.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

