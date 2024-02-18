Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $39.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 0.8 %

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of KRC stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,675,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,582,000 after buying an additional 225,743 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,010,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,268,000 after buying an additional 53,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.