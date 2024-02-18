Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.14.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $37.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.37%.

In related news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 31,746 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,458,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,938,970. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,015,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Welch purchased 31,746 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,458,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,938,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter worth $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter worth $47,428,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Kinetik by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 10,470,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,616 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth $31,589,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 722,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after buying an additional 494,453 shares in the last quarter.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

