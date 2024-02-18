KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $572,224,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in KLA by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 867,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,925,000 after purchasing an additional 77,021 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $661.35 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $677.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

