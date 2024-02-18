Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock Position Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Knowles were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 49,681.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,123,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,907 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,561,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,677 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1,698.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $14,000,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

