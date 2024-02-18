Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.53.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

In related news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $401,694.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,458,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $401,694.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,458,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,964,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,273 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,820,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $942,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,699,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,499,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

