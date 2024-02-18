Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.98

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 784818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$197.87 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of C$20.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.0612636 EPS for the current year.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

