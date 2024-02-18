KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 5,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $5.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.03% of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

