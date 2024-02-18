Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,187,000 after buying an additional 147,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after buying an additional 410,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,518,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 650,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,727,000 after buying an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,411,000 after buying an additional 56,787 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $192.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.47. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.32. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

LANC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens downgraded Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.