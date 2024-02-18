Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $185.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.00.
LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 17.96%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Landstar System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,993,000 after buying an additional 27,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
