Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $185.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LSTR

Landstar System Stock Down 1.2 %

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $194.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.37 and a 200 day moving average of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.85. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Landstar System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,993,000 after buying an additional 27,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.