LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Short Interest Update

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 237,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

LCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

LCII stock opened at $122.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.11. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 824,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,673,000 after acquiring an additional 342,165 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 35.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,231,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,644,000 after purchasing an additional 320,243 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,784,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 67.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,001,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after acquiring an additional 230,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

