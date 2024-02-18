Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM) & Coty (NYSE:COTY) Critical Survey

Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM – Get Free Report) and Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lee Pharmaceuticals and Coty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coty $5.55 billion 1.92 $508.20 million $0.35 34.00

Coty has higher revenue and earnings than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Coty 5.39% 11.91% 3.84%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Lee Pharmaceuticals and Coty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lee Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 669.91, indicating that its stock price is 66,891% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coty has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of Coty shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.0% of Lee Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Coty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lee Pharmaceuticals and Coty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lee Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Coty 0 8 4 0 2.33

Coty has a consensus price target of $12.94, indicating a potential upside of 8.77%. Given Coty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coty is more favorable than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Coty beats Lee Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lee Pharmaceuticals

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc., through its subsidiary, RONN Motor Group, Inc., focuses on the design and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of all-electric, hydrogen-fuel cell, and zero-emission new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the United States, China, and internationally. It intends to offer hydrogen fuel cell NEVs, including sports cars, sedans, SUVs, trucks, and buses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Coty

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co. brands. The company provides Consumer Beauty segment products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and e-commerce retailers under the Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Jovan, Max Factor, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, and Sally Hansen brands. It also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Coty Inc. is a subsidiary of JAB Beauty B.V.

