Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.06% of Leidos worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 949,955 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Leidos by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Leidos by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Leidos by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.09.

Leidos Stock Up 1.3 %

LDOS stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.04%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.