Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lennar were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $150.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

