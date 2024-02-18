Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.28, but opened at $18.41. Liberty Global shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 1,222,805 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBTYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. CQS US LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 51.3% in the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 3,405,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,230 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 100.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 132,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 66,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,745,000 after purchasing an additional 717,571 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 81.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 72,263 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 938,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 71,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

