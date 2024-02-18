Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 1,295 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.0 %
Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $256.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
