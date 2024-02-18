Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stock Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.35% of LSB Industries worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in LSB Industries by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 204,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LSB Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 919,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 221,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LXU stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.09. LSB Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXU

LSB Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.